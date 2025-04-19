The New Day returns to top of WWE tag team division with win over War Raiders at WrestleMania 41

The New Day returned to the top of the tag team division Saturday night with a victory over the War Raiders in Night 1 of WrestleMania 41.

Kofi Kingston held Ivar while Xavier Woods delivered a stomp from the top rope.

As Woods went for the pin, Kingston held Ivar’s leg and prevented him from getting any momentum to kick out of the pin. The referee counted to three, and New Day was crowned the world tag team champion.

Erik and Ivar had a few solid moments as they looked to gain momentum in the match, but they were outmaneuvered by one of the best tag teams in WWE history from the very beginning.

Woods and Kingston took the belts and immediately ran back up the ramp. They had told the world they were going to do the unthinkable and accomplished it, putting their veteran prowess on full display against a War Raiders team that quickly got back on the scene following injuries.

While Woods and Kingston recalibrated by booting Big E from the group officially, fans have not returned the favor. It hasn’t appeared to matter too much, and the win for them makes it even sweeter.

The New Day has won 12 WWE tag team titles since the group’s inception. Woods and Kingston have won four tag team titles together.

Woods and Kingston will let fans know about their win at the next "Monday Night Raw."

The tag team match was the second match on the card and the second title change WWE fans who packed Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas got to see.