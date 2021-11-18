Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New England Patriots
Published

Patriots' Trent Brown opens up about dangerous IV mishap: 'I almost died'

Trent Brown has played in 7 games over last 2 seasons

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New England Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown just played in his seventh game over the last season and a half when the team shellacked the Cleveland Browns, 45-7, on Sunday.

Brown was with the Las Vegas Raiders last season when he was hospitalized before a game, coincidentally against the Browns. The NFL Network reported at the time the tackle was sent to the hospital when a pregame IV mishap caused air to enter Brown’s bloodstream.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown protects a gap in the offensive line during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, in Oakland, California.

In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown protects a gap in the offensive line during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, in Oakland, California. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)

On Tuesday, Brown revealed to reporters the situation in 2020 was life-threatening.

"To kind of come back and play against the Browns, I thought was pretty cool, because I almost died before we played them last year," he said, via NFL.com. "When I was laid out on the floor, I definitely thought about my kids. I even thought about retiring, honestly. It was that scary. I was about to be done with it."

PACKERS' DAVANTE ADAMS RIPS ZAC STACY OVER VIDEO ALLEGEDLY SHOWING EX-NFL PLAYER BEATING EX-GIRLFRIEND

Trent Brown of the New England Patriots on the field prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sept. 23, 2018, in Detroit, Michigan.

Trent Brown of the New England Patriots on the field prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sept. 23, 2018, in Detroit, Michigan. (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

He added: "To actually fully recover, it probably took about eight months to feel normal again. And to actually start making steps, as far as improvement, to feel like myself again on the field after eight months."

Sunday’s game against the Browns was the second he’s played this season. He appeared against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 but was out a few weeks with a calf injury.

Trent Brown of the New England Patriots blocks against of the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Nov. 11, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Trent Brown of the New England Patriots blocks against of the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Nov. 11, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The one-time Pro Bowler started against Cleveland and played 69% of offensive snaps.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com