Packers' Davante Adams rips Zac Stacy over video allegedly showing ex-NFL player beating ex-girlfriend

Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams made clear where he stands after watching a video appearing to show former NFL running back Zac Stacy allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend.

The video appeared to show Stacy throwing the woman into a television stand and being hit, according to TMZ Sports. The gossip site, citing a restraining order application, reported that the woman said he punched her several times in the head.

On Thursday, the wide receiver was among those to react.

"I’m not retweeting the video but ZAC STACY NEED TO BE THROWN UNDER THE JAIL. Any man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Can’t believe what I just saw," Adams tweeted.

The video is chilling.

The woman can be heard begging for him to stop while a 5-month-old looks on while seated on the couch. At one point, the woman can be seen being body-slammed into one of the baby’s bouncy seats.

Stacy, who retired from the NFL in 2017, left before police arrived, and the woman said she visited the hospital after the incident and had bumps and bruises, the report said. Stacy, 30, played three years in the NFL.

Stacy's agency didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

