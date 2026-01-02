Patriots stars facing criminal allegations decline to answer questions from reporters about legal troubles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New England Patriots stars Stefon Diggs and Christian Barmore would not answer certain questions from reporters about criminal allegations against them as they prepare for their final game of the season and the upcoming playoffs.

Diggs and Barmore faced reporters in the Patriots' locker room Friday, refusing to give any substantial answers when pressed about their legal troubles.

Diggs, who was accused of attacking a private chef during a dispute over money, said it was an "emotional time" for him, adding he's "sorry I wasn't available for those couple of days. It's a different kind of time."

"It's definitely an open case, so I can't even say anything about it," Diggs said, adding he would answer any football-related questions.

At one point, when he was asked about the support he's received from his teammates, Diggs responded, "Is that a football question? Regarding football, I'm going to continue to be the guy that I've been."

Diggs repeated the phrase "Is that a football question?" when he was asked if he had been in contact with Barmore about the situations they are in.

"I try not to be rude. I said it in the beginning," Diggs continued.

Barmore, accused of domestic assault and battery after his girlfriend told police he had thrown her to the ground, told reporters multiple times, "I'm focused on Miami and playing football."

Diggs allegedly strangled his female chef over money earlier this month. The woman told police Diggs "smacked her across the face," that she tried to push him away and that he "tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck."

PATRIOTS COACH MIKE VRABEL ADDRESSES CRIMINAL ALLEGATIONS AGAINST TWO PLAYERS AHEAD OF PLAYOFFS

Barmore allegedly grabbed a woman's phone while she was trying to leave his home. The alleged victim then "intended to open the door and scream for help, but Christian grabbed her before she could and threw her to the floor," according to authorities.

Barmore then allegedly grabbed the victim by the shirt near her neck. Barmore also allegedly told the victim he would have his cousin "f--- [her] up."

The NFL has said both Diggs and Barmore are eligible to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins .

"There is no change to the status of Diggs or Barmore. Both are eligible to play at this time," the league said in a statement. "Pursuant to the Personal Conduct Policy (attached), consideration for placement on the Commissioner Exempt List may be considered following formal charges in the form of an indictment by a grand jury, the filing of charges by a prosecutor or an arraignment in a criminal court."

David Meier, one of the attorneys of record for Diggs, confirmed that the veteran NFL wide receiver categorically denies the claims brought against him, adding the dispute was between an employer and an employee.

"Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations. They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated and were never investigated because they did not occur. The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: They are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law."

Barmore's attorney released a statement, saying, "We are confident that the evidence will demonstrate that no criminal conduct took place. Based on the facts and the law, we expect that this personal matter will be resolved in the near future, and both parties will move forward together."

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the recent developments.

"I would say not disappointing at all. These are allegations," Vrabel said when asked how disappointing the "distractions" were ahead of the playoffs. "It's things that we have to handle, and every day there's distractions. Some are smaller than others. I'm confident that we'll focus on the Dolphins, and those two individuals that you mentioned will be able to handle the ongoing legal process."