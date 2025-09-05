Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Patriots rookie doubles down on bold draft day statement about quarterback Drake Maye

Campbell says he'd 'die' to protect Maye

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Julian Edelman on what to expect from Mike Vrabel’s 1st year with the New England Patriots & their draft grade | The Herd Video

Julian Edelman on what to expect from Mike Vrabel’s 1st year with the New England Patriots & their draft grade | The Herd

Julian Edelman joins Colin Cowherd to discuss what he expects from Mike Vrabel in his first year as head coach of the New England Patriots and how the team approached the 2025 NFL Draft. Edelman breaks down the Patriots’ culture shift, what Vrabel...

New England Patriots left tackle Will Campbell was the team’s first-round pick in April, and he made a bold draft-day declaration: that he would be willing to die for his quarterback, Drake Maye.

Campbell, 21, was asked if he still stands by what he said, and the former LSU star doubled down. 

"I would, that’s my guy. That’s my guy. I don’t know what made me say it in the moment, but it came out great. It’s kinda just the emotions flowing… I stand by it," Campbell said during an appearance on "Dudes on Dudes" with former Patriots stars Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. 

Will Campbell looks on

Will Campbell (66) of the New England Patriots looks on during the third quarter of the NFL preseason 2025 game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Aug. 16, 2025. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Campbell, he is not a sure thing to play in the Patriots’ Week 1 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. 

Campbell was listed as a limited participant in the team’s practices on Thursday and Friday with an ankle injury. He is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. 

The Patriots selected Campbell with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft with the hope that he will become the franchise’s star left tackle and Maye’s blindside blocker for years to come. 

Will Campbell looks on

New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) takes a break during warm-ups at training camp at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 28, 2025. (Eric Canha/Imagn Images)

Campbell played well in the preseason, giving fans hope that he can live up to expectations. 

While Campbell is questionable for Sunday’s game with the Raiders, All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez was ruled out with a hamstring injury. 

The 23-year-old did not participate in practice at all this week. Gonzalez is the Patriots’ best cornerback and going into his third season and, is a key part of the team’s defense. 

Will Campbell and Mack Hollins

New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) walk to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 23, 2025. (Eric Canha/Imagn Images)

Last season, Gonzalez played in 16 games and was named second-team All-Pro. In his rookie year, Gonzalez was limited to just four games after dislocating his shoulder and suffering a torn labrum. 

The Patriots are the home team in their matchup with the Raiders, and kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

