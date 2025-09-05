Patriots rookie doubles down on bold draft day statement about quarterback Drake Maye

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New England Patriots left tackle Will Campbell was the team’s first-round pick in April, and he made a bold draft-day declaration: that he would be willing to die for his quarterback, Drake Maye.

Campbell, 21, was asked if he still stands by what he said, and the former LSU star doubled down.

"I would, that’s my guy. That’s my guy. I don’t know what made me say it in the moment, but it came out great. It’s kinda just the emotions flowing… I stand by it," Campbell said during an appearance on "Dudes on Dudes" with former Patriots stars Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Unfortunately for Campbell, he is not a sure thing to play in the Patriots’ Week 1 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Campbell was listed as a limited participant in the team’s practices on Thursday and Friday with an ankle injury. He is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

The Patriots selected Campbell with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft with the hope that he will become the franchise’s star left tackle and Maye’s blindside blocker for years to come.

ROB GRONKOWSKI EXPLAINS WHY TODAY'S ROOKIE QUARTERBACKS ARE MORE 'READY TO GO NOW' THAN IN YEARS PAST

Campbell played well in the preseason, giving fans hope that he can live up to expectations.

While Campbell is questionable for Sunday’s game with the Raiders, All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old did not participate in practice at all this week. Gonzalez is the Patriots’ best cornerback and going into his third season and, is a key part of the team’s defense.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last season, Gonzalez played in 16 games and was named second-team All-Pro. In his rookie year, Gonzalez was limited to just four games after dislocating his shoulder and suffering a torn labrum.

The Patriots are the home team in their matchup with the Raiders, and kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.