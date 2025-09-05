Rob Gronkowski explains why today's rookie quarterbacks are more 'ready to go now' than in years past

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Only one rookie quarterback will be starting Week 1 this season as opposed to three last year.

That's mostly because last year's class was widely regarded as one of the better quarterbacks groups, as six went in the first 12 picks. This year, after Cam Ward went first overall, the next quarterback taken was Jaxson Dart at pick No. 25.

But the debate continues over whether rookies should get thrown right into the fire in Week 1, and four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski believes that they could be if necessary.

"These quarterbacks, I feel like, are ready to go now. Back in the day, 10, 15 years ago, they weren’t really given the knowledge that they are given this day in the college ranks of football," Gronkowski told "Fox & Friends" on Friday.

"These guys are coming right into these NFL organizations, and they’re studying the playbook from day one. The day after they get drafted, they get handed the playbook. They got coaches that start building that knowledge and just bolstering the knowledge of the game of football into their brains so they’re ready to go when the season starts and Week 1 hits. So these quarterbacks, it’s a different era, because I feel like college is preparing them more than ever before."

There are exceptions, though, like Dart, who will be backing up longtime veteran Russell Wilson. Michael Penix did the same with Kirk Cousins last year, as did Drake Maye with Jacoby Brissett.

Even perennial MVP candidates like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Jalen Hurts sat behind veterans before cementing themselves as some of the game's best. Aaron Rodgers also infamously sat behind Brett Favre, and Jordan Love sat behind Rodgers.

"This one’s a little bit different, because he’s behind a veteran. And when you’re behind a veteran, it can actually be more impactful for you longer term in your career, because you can learn from Russell Wilson. …" Gronkowski said, specifically speaking about Dart.

"Jaxson Dart has a bright future, but you just gotta pump the brakes on him playing this year. He’s gonna have to sit behind Russell Wilson this year, but he’s going to learn a lot under [head coach Brian] Daboll and being behind Russell Wilson. He’s got a bright future ahead of him."

Arch Manning, LaNorris Sellers, Garrett Nussmeier, Drew Allar, and Cade Klubnik are all widely regarded to be first-round picks next year.

