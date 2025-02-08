Patriots owner Robert Kraft opens up on Trump attending Super Bowl LIX, Tom Brady calling the game

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, and his old friend President Donald Trump will be there too.

Kraft gave his thoughts on Trump becoming the first sitting president to attend the big game in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"It just shows you that maybe the NFL and the Super Bowl are important if we got the president of the United States coming as a guest," Kraft said.

Kraft said he donated to Trump in the past during an interview on "The Breakfast Club" in October. The owner, who has an estimated $11.8 billion net worth, said he first met Trump in the 1990s.

"Donald Trump became a social friend in the early ‘90s, when I was going down to Florida. And then when my wife … died 13 years ago, he was one of four or five people who reached out to me and was really, really nice," Kraft said.

"The only donation I ever gave to him was he called me when he got elected, and I made a strong donation to his inauguration. I couldn’t believe it. It was like having someone who was a drunk fraternity brother become president of the United States."

However, the owner said he distanced himself from Trump after the events of Jan. 6 , 2021.

"I will say this," Kraft said. "I was very upset (with) what happened Jan. 6. And I haven’t talked to [Trump] since then."

The Patriots have gone to other lengths to distance themselves as a franchise from the former president as well.

In May 2021, the team and Kraft denied allegations he and Trump attempted to pay a U.S. senator money to drop an investigation into a cheating scandal involving the team, according to a report by ESPN.

The report alleged Trump met with Sen. Arlen Specter in 2008 and offered him "money in Palm Beach" if he dropped his investigation into the Spygate scandal, after which the Patriots were disciplined by the NFL for filming a rival team’s coaching signals.

Trump had not started his political career at the time and was well known as the star of "The Apprentice." ESPN says Trump was acting on behalf of Kraft, a claim those close to the former president and the team deny.

"Mr Kraft is not aware of any involvement of Trump on this topic, and he did not have any other engagement with Specter or his staff," a team spokesperson told ESPN.

A mutual friend of Trump and Kraft will be at the Super Bowl as well, but for work-related reasons.

Tom Brady will be broadcasting his first Super Bowl as the color commentator for Fox's broadcast of the game, capping the former quarterback's first season in the booth.

Kraft praised Brady's broadcasting skills in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"I think the way he has presented the nuances of the game, things that fans would never see, is truly special and unique, and Fox was brilliant to attract him," Kraft said.

Brady previously received praise for his broadcasting during a crucial moment of the Washington Commanders’ NFC divisional-round victory over the Detroit Lions Jan. 18.

The Commanders were up three points with under 14:30 to play. They decided to go for it on 4th and 2 from the Lions’ 5-yard line. A stop for the Lions and they would have gotten the ball back with ample time to either tie the game or take the lead.

Brady noticed something wrong about the Lions’ defense as the Commanders broke their huddle.

"Need a timeout, 12 on the field, timeout," Brady said. "Timeout! Timeout! Nope. Nope. Oh no! What are they doing?"

The Lions were penalized for having 12 men on the field. The penalty gave the Commanders a new set of downs. Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. found the end zone two plays later and put Washington up 38-28. The Commanders won the game 45-28.

Brady received praise on social media for pointing out the Lions’ illegal defense.