The Super Bowl team Trump may not be rooting for on Sunday

President Donald Trump, taking to social media ahead of the Super Bowl, praised both teams facing off in professional football's biggest game.

"Two great Quarterbacks in this game. Also, an unbelievable running back, and the absolute best tight end in football (Ever!). Incredible coaching!" the president wrote Friday in a post on his Truth Social platform. "IT WILL BE A GREAT GAME!!!"

Trump is expected to make history this weekend as the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl in person, when the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Chiefs are aiming to make history as the first National Football League team to win three straight Lombardi trophies as Super Bowl champions.

The Eagles, playing in their third Super Bowl in seven seasons, seek to avenge their 38-35 loss to the Chiefs in the championship game two years ago.

Trump earlier this week appeared to indicate which team he may be rooting for in the big game.

When asked by reporters in the Oval Office which team he wanted to win the Super Bowl, the president responded, "I don't wanna say."

"But there’s a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner," he added as he apparently pointed towards Chiefs' star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The president the next day gave a shoutout to Mahomes and his wife Brittany, who hinted at support for Trump in last year's presidential election.

"Congratulations to the Chiefs GREAT Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and his very beautiful and BRILLIANT wife, Brittany, on the birth of their new baby daughter, Golden Raye. This is what I call a baby with great genes, both mother and father. It’s happy times in the wonderful Mahomes family. See you all on Sunday!" he wrote.

While Trump theoretically is staying neutral in Sunday's game, he does appear to have an acrimonious history with the Eagles which dates back to his first White House administration.

During his first year in office, Trump repeatedly criticized NFL players who refused to stand for the national anthem as they symbolically protested racism. After the Eagles won the Super Bowl that season, most of the players on the team said they would boycott the traditional White House appearance by the championship team.

Trump, responding, disinvited the team.

"The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow," Trump said at the time. "They disagree with their president because he insists that they proudly stand for the national anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country."

The Eagles are also the team long cheered on by former President Joe Biden, a Pennsylvania native who for nearly his entire life has called neighboring Delaware home.

As he addressed the Democratic National Committee, which met in Philadelphia amid a blistering cold weekend in early 2023 for their annual winter meeting, the then-president said "Fly, Eagles, fly!"

And former First Lady Jill Biden, a devout Eagles fan who often wears the team's garb, will be attending Sunday's Super Bowl.