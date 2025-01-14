Patriots legend Vince Wilfork says 'BS' Jerod Mayo firing was a 'setup'

In non-New England Patriots fashion, they now have their third head coach in as many seasons (and less than 13 calendar months).

After Bill Belichick manned the sidelines for 24 seasons, the two parted ways in early 2024 and went with Jerod Mayo to replace arguably the greatest coach of all time.

However, after a 4-13 season, Kraft did not like what he saw, fired Mayo and hired Mike Vrabel, who was available last offseason.

Vince Wilfork does not deny that the Patriots are in a better place today than they were two weeks ago, but in echoing former teammate Rob Gronkowski's thoughts on the matter, Wilfork said on Tuesday that Mayo "never had a chance" and that it was all a "setup."

"I think it was BS to pull that. And knowing Jerod personally, I know the conversations," Wilfork told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "I know what it is. It’s just hard to fathom, but that’s the business when you deal with certain people. I think it was unfair."

Wilfork noted that Mayo coached "the same s----y roster" that Belichick made and "sucked" with.

"So what do you think Mayo was [going to] do with the same people Bill brought in? Mayo’s the one who found the future quarterback in Drake Maye. It’s just unfortunate. But it’s part of the game, part of the business," Wilfork said.

"Tums goes hand-in-hand with food, and what they were trying to do with Foodball, that’s a perfect collab. … When you have football and DraftKings and the chance of winning something, it keeps it fun," Wilfork said. "You can do this with your friends, have a good time, and everything is themed off food. Something competitive, but it’s light. We talking about food. It’s a great way to bring people together. Food, sports, football, that’s what it’s all about."

Despite letting Mayo go, though, Wilfork said Vrabel is the best guy to get his former Patriots "back on track."

"I’m very happy for Vrabel. I played with Vrabel. He coached me down in Houston – a good friend. I know he checks all the boxes when it comes to running the team. Hopefully, he can get us back on track. It’s time for us to get on track. He’s a good person that can get us back going and on the right direction. But it has a lot to do with that roster," Wilfork said.

Wilfork played in Super Bowls with both Mayo and Vrabel on the same defensive unit and considers them both good friends. Perhaps one could say that it's an odd situation for Wilfork, but he mentioned that it's "not awkward … just facts."

"It has nothing to do with Vrabel as a coach or person. I think he’s phenomenal. He’s the best coach I would have got. I just think it was unfair for Mayo to go through what he went through," he said.

"I don’t question Vrabel’s capabilities. I know he can win. He showed that with Tennessee, going to the AFC Championship in his first year. I know what a great coach Vrabel is. I’m not questioning that whatsoever. I’m very happy and thrilled for the Patriots to land Vrabel.

"I just think it’s unfair what Mayo had to go through. He didn’t have a chance. It was bullcrap from the get-go, and it’s a lot of backstabbing going on. … We’ll see what happens. It’s all part of the game, I guess, but it’s unfair however you slice it. He never had a chance."

