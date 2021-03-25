Patriots' Kyle Van Noy offers 'no comment' on playing for Dolphins' Brian Flores

Two-time Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy is returning to the New England Patriots following his surprising release from the Miami Dolphins after just one season — and his comments this week seem to suggest he’s happy to be moving on.

Van Noy had little to say about his former coach Brian Flores when speaking to reporters during his introductory video press conference, but it was enough to suggest there are some hard feelings.

"Yeah, no comment," he said when asked about playing for Flores in Miami versus when he was an assistant coach in New England, according to the South Florida SunSentinel.

The 29-year-old linebacker did have more to say when asked about taking on his former team next season.

"You’ll see," he said. "I know everything they do down there … It’s gonna be good."

Van Noy was traded to the Patriots in 2016 where he totaled 29 tackles, one sack and one interception in seven games. He also earned his first Super Bowl championship with a 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He helped do the same in 2018, earning his second ring.

The Dolphins signed Van Noy in 2020 to a four-year, $51 million deal but he was released at the end of the season despite a strong performance where he totaled 69 tackles and six sacks.

"I am surprised and disappointed in their decision," Van Noy said at the time, via Pro Football Talk. "As a captain, I gave my all to the team. I fought through a painful hip injury during the season, including spending a night in the hospital after a game. I was brought there to be a leader and I know my teammates looked up to and respected me."

Van Noy returns to New England on a two-year, $13.2 million deal and, contrary to his feelings about Flores, he had a lot to say about coach Bill Belichick.

"He’s one of the greatest, if not the greatest coach in the game," he told reporters this week. "I think it starts from the head man, and I think he knows what he wants and how to get the pieces he wants and puts it together … I’m really excited. I’ve got a big chip on my shoulder too."