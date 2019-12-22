Larry Csonka on '72 Dolphins being named best NFL team of last century: 'We took it'

The NFL celebrated its 100th season this year and named the 1972 undefeated Miami Dolphins as the best team of the century.

The Dolphins won the Super Bowl that season and remain the only NFL team to go undefeated in the regular season and through the playoffs.

RAMS' JARED GOFF ON MISSING THE PLAYOFFS AFTER LOSS TO 49ERS: 'IT'S SICKENING'

Hall of Fame running back Larry Csonka was named to the Pro Bowl that season – one of the eight seasons he played for the Dolphins over the course of his career. He was asked Sunday before the '72 team was honored at Hard Rock Stadium about being named the greatest team in the league’s history over the last 100 years.

“We took the g--damn thing. I’m tired of people telling me they named us. They named us s—t. We took it,” Csonka said before joking he had no “emotional response” to it.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS STARS DEDICATE WIN TO TEAMMATE C.J. BEATHARD, WHOSE BROTHER WAS FATALLY STABBED

WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

He added that earning the perfect season came from “hard work.”

Miami went 14-0 during the regular season and defeated the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers before playing and beating the Washington Redskins, 14-7, in Super Bowl VII.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The only other team to go undefeated during the regular season were the 2007 New England Patriots, but they lost in the Super Bowl to the New York Giants.