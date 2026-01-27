Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel reveals extreme sacrifice he'd make to his male anatomy to win the Super Bowl

'I’ll cut it in half' Vrabel said

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Mike Vrabel put his body on the line to win a Super Bowl as a player for the New England Patriots more than 20 years ago. 

Today, as head coach, he'd go even further. 

During an interview on "The Greg Hill Show," Tuesday, Vrabel was asked about a 2019 comment he made when he was head coach of the Tennessee Titans. That year, Vrabel said during a Barstool Sports interview that he would "cut off" his penis to win the Super Bowl. 

Mike Vrabel looks on

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel leaves the practice fields after training camp at Gillette Stadium on July 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.  (Eric Canha/Imagn Images)

This year, he's willing to take on similar damage to get the job done.

"Maybe I’ll cut it in half, but I ain’t cutting the whole thing off," Vrabel said. 

Vrabel, 50, already has two sons, Tyler and Carter, with his wife, Jen. Vrabel went on to clarify why he would pay a lesser price to secure the Lombardi trophy with this year's Patriots team compared to the 2019 Titans. 

"That was just to get that young fledgling group, Taylor [Lewan] and Will [Compton] [former NFL players and hosts of "Bussin’ With the Boys"], to fly into the podcast game, and it took off."

PATRIOTS COACH MIKE VRABEL BLEEDS FROM LIP AFTER CELEBRATING WITH STAR DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

Mike Vrabel talks to reporters

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks at a news conference after an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

"I say a lot of things I don’t mean."

Vrabel's 2019 Titans ended up beating the Patriots in the Wild Card round of the playoffs that year in what was Tom Brady's last game in New England. The Patriots were just one year removed from their most recent Super Bowl victory at that point. 

Now, just six years later, New England is back in the big game under Vrabel's leadership.

Mike Vrabel on the sideline

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel watches during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

If the Patriots beat the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, Vrabel would be the first head coach to win a Super Bowl title while playing and coaching for the same franchise. He already made similar history as he led the team to a conference championship.

Vrabel won three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots during his career.

