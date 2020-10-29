Cam Newton on Patriots' struggles: 'Losing is not acceptable in this locker room'

Cam Newton and the New England Patriots head into their Week 8 showdown with the Buffalo Bills as the third-best team in the AFC East, a division the Patriots have dominated for the large majority of 20 years.

As the successor of future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, Newton has led New England to an underwhelming 2-4 record, which includes three-straight losses to the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers. The Patriots are in a must-win situation when they travel to Buffalo to face the Bills on Sunday.

NFL WEEK 8 POWER RANKINGS: STEELERS ARE NEW NO. 1, PATRIOTS TAKE SIGNIFICANT DROP

The former NFL MVP talked about what he’s learned most over the last couple of weeks.

"Losing is not acceptable in this locker room, in this county, in this state, in this area, in this region. So Cameron Newton, you need to pick your (expletive) up. That's what I've learned,” Newton said during a video conference call on Thursday.

CAM NEWTON IS ‘EMBARRASSED’ AND THE PATRIOTS HAVE NOWHERE TO TURN

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Newton, who has seven total touchdowns (2 passing, 5 rushing) to go along with seven interceptions in five games, hasn’t performed to the level he is capable of so far this season.

The Patriots will likely be without wide receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry against Buffalo, only making matters harder for Newton and the rest of their offense.