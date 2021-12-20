Patriots' Bill Belichick apologizes to media for being 'short' during press conference after loss to Colts

Bill Belichick is no stranger to being brief with the media during post-game press conferences – especially after a loss – but on Monday the New England Patriots head coach apologized to reporters for being "a little short" with them following Saturday’s 27-17 loss against the Indianapolis Colts .

Belichick began a virtual press conference on Monday morning by addressing his press conference from over the weekend where he seemed to answer every question with "we didn’t play well."

"Look, fellas, I apologize if I seemed like I was a little short with you after the game," he said, via CBS Boston . "You know, obviously a frustrating game, down 20 to nothing, didn’t do anything well enough. I mean, there isn’t really much to say at that point without watching the film. Clearly we had problems in every area, so there was no simple answer, and every play could have been better, every area of coaching could have been better, every area of playing could have been better. And any of that would have helped."

He continued: "So, not really trying to be short, but honestly, there wasn’t too much to say. I don’t know that there’s a whole lot more to say now."

Saturday’s loss marked the end of a seven-game winning streak for the Patriots and dropped them out of the No. 1 slot in the AFC playoff chase. The Colts went up 20-0 before Mac Jones could respond but Indianapolis' offense routed the Patriots' defense on their run game.

"As far as the game goes, obviously we didn't do anything well enough to win. We didn't play well and we didn't coach well. Too many penalties, fumbles, interceptions, over 200 yards rushing. We played from behind the whole game, so just nothing really good enough," Belichick immediately said after the game.

After several more questions, he replied: "I’ve said it like five times, I could just say it another five times. We didn’t do anything well enough to win tonight, including giving up 225 yards rushing."

