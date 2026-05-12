Liverpool’s Joe Gomez Admits Summer Exit Is Possible: 'Anything Can Happen'

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Joe Gomez has cast doubt over his long-term future at Anfield by admitting he is unsure if he will remain a Liverpool player beyond the current campaign.

With the versatile defender out of contract at the end of next season, he acknowledged that the upcoming summer transfer window could bring a permanent end to his 11-year stay.

Competition mounts at Anfield

Gomez finds himself at a crossroads as he approaches the final 12 months of his contract.

Despite his status as a senior figure, the 28-year-old has seen his playing time diminish significantly under Arne Slot, starting just six Premier League games in each of the last two campaigns.

The club has also proactively sought successors, securing deals for young defenders Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet to bolster a defensive unit already featuring Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Uncertainty in the window

Speaking about the prospect of a summer exit, the versatile defender adopted a philosophical approach regarding his tenure at the club.

"I think anything can happen. I don't know is the honest answer. I've only got a year left so I don't know but whatever is meant to be will be," Gomez said. "But I'm so grateful to have had this time here at this club. I'll always be grateful to have had 11 years at a place like this. All I can do is be thankful and we'll see."

A trophy-laden legacy

Since joining from Charlton in 2015, Gomez has become a decorated figure at Anfield, amassing 272 appearances and winning every major honor available.

His trophy cabinet includes two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and two Carabao Cups.

While his versatility across the backline remains an asset, past interest from Newcastle United and Aston Villa suggests there would be no shortage of suitors should Liverpool decide to cash in before his contract expires in 2027.

Decision time for Slot

Liverpool face a crucial decision on whether to offer their longest-serving player an extension or facilitate a transfer to avoid losing him for free.

The squad will likely rely on his experience during the final weeks of the season as they manage a heavy domestic workload.

However, with Konate nearing a new deal and Jacquet arriving from Rennes, Gomez must demonstrate his continued value to remain part of the first-team rotation during a busy summer of transition.