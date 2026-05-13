Mets get unlikely assist from umpire collision as Tigers baserunner is thrown out at home plate in key moment

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The New York Mets' offseason priority for this year was run prevention, and with a little help from an umpire, that's exactly what they got.

Just about everything has gone badly for the Mets this season, as they boast one of the league's worst records at 16-25 despite their league-high $334.8 million payroll.

But finally, something broke their way.

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The Mets led the Detroit Tigers, 3-2, in the top of the fifth inning when Detroit's Riley Greene singled into right field, and Colt Keith headed to third.

Keith was safe, beating the throw that got away from third base, so Keith took a gamble and started sprinting toward home.

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However, when Keith started heading toward the plate, he crossed paths with third-base umpire Rob Drake. The two collided, and Drake fell right to the infield grass.

That held Keith up for just a couple of seconds, and it was enough for Keith to be thrown out by pitcher Freddy Peralta at home, ending the inning and killing a rally the Tigers could have needed.

The game wound up getting away from the Tigers later, as the Mets scored three runs in both the sixth and eighth innings, and the Mets' bullpen was able to hold Detroit scoreless for the rest of the game for a 10-2 New York win.

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The Mets are the owners of the league's longest losing streak of the season at 12 games, but they have now won six of their last 10 as they desperately try to turn things around.

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