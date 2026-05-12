Michigan Men's Basketball Announces 2026-27 Big Ten Opponents

Just over a month after Maize and Blue confetti filled Lucas Oil Stadium following their national championship win, Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines have turned their attention to next season, announcing their Big Ten opponents for the 2026-27 campaign.
Michigan will play 20 conference games in 2026, with home-and-home matchups against Minnesota, Ohio State and Michigan State. The Wolverines’ home slate features a group of Big Ten contenders, including Illinois, Purdue and Maryland. On the road, Michigan is set to face Wisconsin, UCLA and Indiana.
Below are Michigan's Big Ten opponents for the 2026-27 season:
Home Opponents:
Illinois Fighting Illini
2025-26 Record: 28-9
Key Transfer Portal Additions: Stefan Vaaks
Key Returners: Andrej Stojaković (testing NBA Draft waters), Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, Jake Davis
Iowa Hawkeyes
2025-26 Record: 24-13
Key Transfer Portal Additions: Ty’Reek Coleman, Andrew McKeever
Key Returners: Kael Combs, Cam Manyawu and Cooper Koch
Maryland Terrapins
2025-26 Record: 12-21
Key Transfer Portal Additions: DJ Wagner, Tomislav Buljan
Key Returners: Andre Mills, Pharrell Payne
Michigan State Spartans
2025-26 Record: 27-8
Key Transfer Portal Additions: Anton Bonke
Key Returners: Jeremey Fears Jr. (testing NBA Draft waters), Coen Carr, Jordan Scott
Minnesota Golden Gophers
2025-26 Record: 15-18
Key Transfer Portal Additions: Malachi Palmer, Kyan Evans
Key Returners: Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Isaac Asuma
Northwestern Wildcats
2025-26 Record: 15-19
Key Transfer Portal Additions: Jack Karasinski, LA Pratt
Key Returners: Angelo Ciaravino, Jake West
Ohio State Buckeyes
2025-26 Record: 21-13
Key Transfer Portal Additions: Andrija Jelavic, Justin Pippen
Key Returners: John Mobley Jr., Amare Bynum
Oregon Ducks
2025-26 Record: 12-20
Key Transfer Portal Additions: Dwayne Aristode, Tyrone Riley
Key Returners: Sean Stewart
Purdue Boilermakers
2025-26 Record: 30-9
Key Transfer Portal Additions: Caden Pierce
Key Returners: C.J. Cox, Daniel Jacobsen
Washington Huskies
2025-26 Record: 16-17
Key Transfer Portal Additions: Ryan Beasley, LeJuan Watts
Key Returners: Wesley Yates III, Lathan Sommerville
Away Opponents:
Indiana Hoosiers
2025-26 Record: 18-14
Key Transfer Portal Additions: Markus Burton, Aiden Sherrell
Key Returners: Trent Sisley
Michigan State Spartans
2025-26 Record: 27-8
Key Transfer Portal Additions: Anton Bonke
Key Returners: Jeremey Fears Jr. (testing NBA Draft waters), Coen Carr, Jordan Scott
Minnesota Golden Gophers
2025-26 Record: 15-18
Key Transfer Portal Additions: Malachi Palmer, Kyran Evans
Key Returners: Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Isaac Asuma
Nebraska Cornhuskers
2025-26 Record: 28-7
Key Transfer Portal Additions: Damon Wilkinson, Sam Orme
Key Returners: Pryce Sandfort, Braden Frager
Ohio State Buckeyes
2025-26 Record: 21-13
Key Transfer Portal Additions: Andrija Jelavic, Justin Pippen
Key Returners: John Mobley Jr., Amare Bynum
Penn State Nittany Lions
2025-26 Record: 12-20
Key Transfer Portal Additions: Brant Byers, Thomas Allard
Key Returners: Ivan Juric
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
2025-26 Record: 14-20
Key Transfer Portal Additions: Christian Gurdak, Dorin Buca
Key Returners: Tariq Francis, Darren Buchanan Jr.
UCLA Bruins
2025-26 Record: 24-12
Key Transfer Portal Additions: Jaylen Petty, Filip Jovic
Key Returners: Trent Perry, Eric Dailey Jr.
USC Trojans
2025-26 Record: 18-14
Key Transfer Portal Additions: KJ Lewis, Eric Reibe
Key Returners: Jacob Cofie (testing NBA Draft waters), Alijah Arenas, Rodney Rice
Wisconsin Basgers
2025-26 Record: 24-11
Key Transfer Portal Additions: Eian Elmer, Trey Autry
Key Returners: Nolan Winter, Austin Rapp