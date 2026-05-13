Super Bowl champ Charle Young dead at 75

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Former NFL star Charle Young, who won a Super Bowl title with the San Francisco 49ers, has died, the team said on Tuesday. He was 75.

The team mourned the loss of Young in a post on X.

"The 49ers mourn the passing of former TE Charle Young," the team wrote. "Our organization sends its deepest condolences to the Young family and friends."

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Young was a standout tight end at USC before he went pro. The school released a statement on his death, highlighting his collegiate and pro football career.

"Fight On Forever, Charles Young," the school added in a post on X.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Young with the No. 6 overall pick of the 1973 NFL Draft. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in three of his four seasons with Philadelphia before he joined the Los Angeles Rams in 1977. He spent three seasons in Los Angeles.

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Young joined the 49ers in 1980 and was a part of the 1981 Super Bowl-winning season. He had one catch for 14 yards as San Francisco topped the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XVI. He scored a touchdown in a divisional round game against the New York Giants in the playoffs leading up to the title win.

He later played three years for the Seattle Seahawks.

He had 418 catches for 5,106 yards and 27 touchdowns in 187 NFL games. He was also an All-Pro and the 1973 UPI Rookie of the Year.

In college, Young helped USC to a national championship in 1972 and was an All-American selection. He had 62 catches for 998 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Trojans.

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Young was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.