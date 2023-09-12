Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes' well-intended post for Aaron Rodgers takes on new meaning because of missing punctuation

Rodgers reportedly tore his Achilles, ending his season after just one game

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ well wishes for New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers took on a completely different meaning Monday night — all because of a lack of punctuation. 

Countless players shared messages on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the four-time league MVP sustained a devastating injury in his opening series of the Jets' game against the Buffalo Bills.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Monday. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Mahomes, like others, wrote that he was "praying" for Rodgers, but the absence of a comma changed the sentiment of the post. 

"Hate that man… Praying for the best," the two-time Super Bowl champion wrote. 

Quickly realizing the importance of punctuation, Mahomes edited the post and acknowledged it in a subsequent message. 

Rodgers, 39, will miss the remainder of the season after an MRI on Tuesday revealed he tore his Achilles on just his fourth snap in New York, according to multiple reports. 

Patrick Mahomes embraces Aaron Rodgers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hug after a preseason game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Aug. 25, 2022. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New York head coach Robert Saleh told reporters following the Jets' overtime win over Buffalo that the team was bracing for the worst. 

"The MRI is probably going to confirm what we think is going to happen. So prayers tonight... but it's not good," he said.

After building up their Super Bowl expectations in the offseason, the Jets have been dealt a tough blow by Rodgers’ injury. Backup quarterback Zach Wilson will now take over again as the starter. 

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson plays against the Buffalo Bills

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson prepares for the snap during the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Monday. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Throwing one interception through four quarters, Wilson completed 12 of 21 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown on Monday night. The Jets won 22-16 in OT.

