Patrick Mahomes talks Tom Brady following AFC title game loss: 'His career is one of a kind'

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes talked about the bar Tom Brady set during his career and the obstacles he and the team have to face year in and year out just to get to the Super Bowl.

Mahomes and the Chiefs were on the brink of a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance before their loss Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24. But with rumors of Brady’s retirement from the NFL being imminent, Mahomes was asked about Brady and if his career left him with some perspective about what it takes to get to the Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"His career is one of a kind. That’s why he’s the GOAT," Mahomes said. "To win that many Super Bowls, to be in that many games, it’s hard, and I understand that. After the years that I’ve had, I’ve been close a lot, but I’ve only been there twice and won one. I understand that it takes a special player, a special group of guys, special circumstances for that to happen.

"I’ll still do whatever I can to give myself a chance every year to try to get in that game and win it. But who knows if he retires? We don’t know for sure, but regardless of if he does or doesn’t, he’s going to be a great football player and he’s always been a great football player in his career."

PATRICK MAHOMES SENDS POSTGAME TWEET FOLLOWING CHIEFS LOSS: 'WE WILL BE BACK'

Mahomes expressed his disappointment after the loss.

"When you’re this close and you’re in the final four games, you want to win the Super Bowl. We have two years in row where we’ve lost in the AFC Championship – actually four years really. We lost the AFC Championship game, won the Super Bowl, lost the Super Bowl and then lost the AFC Championship," he said.

"So, a few plays here and there, you could have four chances at the Super Bowl so I mean it’s definitely disappointing but you have to learn from it. You can’t let this end what we have here. You have to make sure you continue to battle, continue to get better, and try to find ways to win Super Bowls at the end of the day."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mahomes finished with 275 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions. Jerick McKinnon ran for 65 yards on 12 carries. Travis Kelce led the Chiefs with 10 catches for 95 yards.