Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes sends postgame tweet following Chiefs loss: 'We will be back'

Mahomes helped get the Chiefs to the AFC Championship for the fourth straight year

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes vowed to go onward and upward following the team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Following the 27-24 loss, Mahomes sent a tweet thanking Chiefs fans for their support.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

"Love y’all #ChiefsKingdom. This one hurts but we will be back! See y’all next year!," he wrote.

Mahomes guided the Chiefs to their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game but just came up short. Mahomes got the Chiefs off to a great start with a 21-3 lead but Cincinnati charged back and eventually forced overtime where Evan McPherson would kick the game-winning field goal.

Mahomes finished with 275 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions. Jerick McKinnon ran for 65 yards on 12 carries. Travis Kelce led the Chiefs with 10 catches for 95 yards.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard #94 of the Cincinnati Bengals tackles quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard #94 of the Cincinnati Bengals tackles quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The superstar quarterback was asked after the game how he was going to look back on the season and a failed run to get a chance at another Super Bowl title.

"I mean you take away the good things just like any season. It’s definitely disappointing. Here with this group of guys that we have, we expect to be in that game and to win that game. Anything less than that is not success," he said. "We’ll go back and look at the things we did well, the adversity we battled through, the better team we became towards the end of the season and try to learn from the mistakes that we made and try to be better next year."

Mahomes revealed what he told his team after the game.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs motions from the line of scrimmage against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs motions from the line of scrimmage against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"I said I’m proud of those guys. If you looked at the season that we had, to be in this game in general, it’s definitely a special group of guys that battled through adversity. The leaders on this team know that this isn’t our standard. We want to win the Super Bowl," he said. "Whenever you taste winning the Super Bowl, nothing less than that is success. We have to go back – obviously every locker room is different, but we have the core group of guys that it takes to win. We have to go back and learn from this and try to be better next year."

The Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.