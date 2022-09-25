Patrick Mahomes has tense chat with Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs sputter in stunning loss to Colts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Matt Ryan engineered a 16-play drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Jelani Woods and helped the Indianapolis Colts defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Week 3, 20-17.

Both of Ryan’s touchdown passes in the game went to Woods. He finished 27-for-37 with 222 passing yards. Woods had two catches for 13 yards. Michael Pittman Jr. led the day with eight catches for 72 yards.

Indianapolis picked up their first win of the season after starting the first two weeks with a tie and a loss.

The Chiefs started the year with a convincing win over the Arizona Cardinals and a close victory over the Los Angeles Chargers but could only muster 17 points against the Colts, who were ranked 16th in points allowed.

The frustrations appeared to boil over at halftime when Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had some words for each other. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had to get in between both of them.

Their meeting didn’t appear to light a fire underneath the offense. Kansas City was held to just three points in the final two quarters. The Chiefs missed a field goal that would have given them a seven-point lead and ended the game with an interception.

Mahomes was 20-for-35 with 262 passing yards and a first-half touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. Mahomes led the team with 26 rushing yards too. Kelce had four catches for 58 yards. J.J. Smith-Schuster had five catches for 89 yards.

It’s the first time the Chiefs scored fewer than 20 points since last year’s Week 11 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. They hadn't scored fewer than 20 points in a loss since losing 27-3 to the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 of the 2021 season.