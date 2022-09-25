Justin Herbert will start for Chargers in Week 3 despite rib injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Chargers will have quarterback Justin Herbert starting in their Week 3 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite dealing with a rib injury.

Herbert had extended time to work through the fractured rib cartilage he suffered in their Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on "Thursday Night Football," but heading into Sunday, there was no telling what the Chargers would do.

That made this a true game-time decision for Herbert. He said his plan was to go through pre-game warmups like he normally would, and if all worked out, he would decide to suit up.

Herbert also noted on Friday that his ribs felt good.

"Whatever the plan is, I know our team is going to be prepared and do everything we can," Herbert said, via Pro Football Talk.

Herbert was in noticeable pain last week when a hard tackle had him come up holding his side. He ended up coming back in the game, but everyone saw him wincing in pain.

The third-year signal caller managed to still throw a dot to set up an eventual touchdown that brought the Chargers within three points. But it was all for naught.

While Herbert will fight through his injury and play, wide receiver Keenan Allen is still dealing with his hamstring injury and has been deemed out in this matchup. Allen had been practicing this week and was also a game-time decision. But Herbert’s favorite target will not be available, leaving Mike Williams as the leading receiver in this one.

Herbert exploited his matchup with the Chiefs last week, as Williams hauled in eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers are 1-1 on the season, while the Jaguars are coming off a big win over the Indianapolis Colts, to move to 1-1 as well. Jacksonville didn't allow a point on their home turf last week.