Patrick Mahomes talked to Roger Goodell about social justice initiatives

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was among the NFL stars who were featured in a Black Lives Matter video in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd two months ago.

Mahomes said on Fox Sports’ “Undisputed” he talked to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the Black Lives Matter movement and the impact it has had on the NFL.

“I feel like it's been positive,” Mahomes said. “I've got to talk to Goodell, I've talked to other guys around the league and obviously now it's about action.

“It's about going out there and making the right steps that we can ... and make the community a better place.”

Mahomes said he also did a voter registration with his Chiefs teammates and he’s trying to get those who are unregistered to sign up to vote.

The Super Bowl MVP has had one of the most eventful offseasons for any player in recent memory.

He signed the richest contract in NFL history, which also gave the team enough wiggle room to re-sign key players to extensions. He became a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals and equity partner in a sports nutrition company.

His leadership will extend beyond the field, which is why, in the NFL’s movement against social injustice, his voice is becoming louder.