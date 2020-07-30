Patrick Mahomes' ranking on NFL Top 100 players list leaves fans dumbfounded

Patrick Mahomes is entering the 2020 season with a Super Bowl ring, a Super Bowl MVP trophy and the richest contract in NFL history -- yet he is not considered the best player in the league.

The final 10 spots of the NFL’s Top 100 players list were released Wednesday night and sent social media into an uproar. Mahomes, who also won the 2018 MVP award, was not the No. 1 player on the list. Instead, that was given to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was the 2019 MVP.

Mahomes made note of his ranking.

Russell Wilson and Aaron Donald also were ranked above Mahomes. Wilson is the only player in the top four who has a Super Bowl ring.

Mahomes was not alone in his unfavorable reaction to the list. Earlier this week, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen proclaimed that he is a better wide receiver than Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Unlike Allen – ranked toward the bottom of the list – Mahomes has the necessary accolades and stats to be considered the best player in football. Last season alone, Mahomes missed only four games after dislocating his kneecap and eventually led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory.

The Kansas City Chiefs star threw 26 touchdown passes and 4,031 passing yards while only garnering five interceptions last season.