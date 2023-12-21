Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes surprises Chiefs offensive line with personalized golf carts for Christmas

Mahomes' teammates were stunned when they saw their surprise

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played the role of Santa Claus for his offensive line this holiday season. 

Mahomes showed appreciation to the men who keep him protected in the pocket by giving them all golf carts for Christmas. 

Mahomes surprised his O-line with the black and red carts that had included their names and jersey numbers. 

Patrick Mahomes warms up

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before the start of a game against the Miami Dolphins Nov. 5, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany.  (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

The reaction was pure joy as you’d might expect from a great holiday surprise

The Chiefs’ social media account caught the linemen driving off with the golf carts, laughing and smiling the whole time as Mahomes was there to take it all in. 

Players were also posting on social media thanking Mahomes, including left tackle Donovan Smith, who captioned an Instagram story, "Appreciate you! King," with multiple fire emojis. Center Creed Humphrey also posted his golf cart with three flexing arm emojis, which Mahomes reposted. 

Mahomes has always been one to reward his offensive line. He got custom TaylorMade golf clubs, golf bags and golf balls for his line last season. 

Patrick Mahomes runs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) rolls out to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of a game Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/David Becker)

This offensive line has been great for Mahomes this season. He ranks 29th in the NFL in sacks taken with 21 in 14 games. Some of Mahomes’ scrambling magic figures into that.

But the Chiefs’ offensive line has been a priority for the front office.

Patrick Mahomes talks to the media

Patrick Mahomes talks to the media during a Kansas City press conference at DFB Campus Nov. 3, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany.  (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The Chiefs are hoping Mahomes can stay upright in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders on their home turf. They took down the Raiders the last time they played, and, at 9-5, the Chiefs want to maintain their AFC West lead. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.