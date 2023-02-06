Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVII
Published

Patrick Mahomes promises wacky Super Bowl celebration with Cooper Manning if Chiefs win

Mahomes' possible celebration with Manning involves a cowboy boot and some cold Coors Light beer

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
If the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday, Patrick Mahomes already knows how he will be celebrating. 

Mahomes spoke with Cooper Manning, brother of Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli Manning, during Super Bowl Opening Night in Arizona on Monday, and he was impressed with his outfit. 

Manning was rocking full cowboy gear, from the hat down to the boots. 

Those boots became the topic of conversation, and since both parties know what it’s like celebrating a Super Bowl victory – Manning may not have played, but he sure celebrated with his brothers – the topic of filling up Manning’s cowboys boots with "cold Coors Lights" came up. 

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night presented by Fast Twitch at Footprint Center on February 06, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night presented by Fast Twitch at Footprint Center on February 06, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"Post Super Bowl, if you bring that thing there and we get the win, I’ll drink the beer out the boot with you," Mahomes promised Manning. 

For the sake of content, that would be fantastic to see. But there’s no guarantee Mahomes’ Chiefs can beat the NFC powerhouse that is the Eagles

They’ve blown out the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers to get here, and fellow quarterback Jalen Hurts, who Mahomes was seen talking to a bunch during their time together on stage Monday, wants to taste Super Bowl victory for the first time. 

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 27-20 defeat of Jacksonville in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 27-20 defeat of Jacksonville in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.  (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

But, if Mahomes does get that second ring, champagne will be popped and beers will be flowing. He just has to make sure it’s sanitary if Manning does indeed bring his boot to the party. 

"I gotta make sure you wash your socks before we do that," he said laughing. 

If celebration is in store, the Chiefs are going to need that classic Mahomes magic. He is still dealing with his high-ankle sprain suffered in the divisional round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was evident in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he still managed to lead his team to victory in the final seconds to send them to the Super Bowl once more. 

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after winning the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after winning the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Having time for it to heal, Mahomes might be back to his normal self come Sunday at kickoff. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.