Patrick Mahomes promises wacky Super Bowl celebration with Cooper Manning if Chiefs win

If the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday, Patrick Mahomes already knows how he will be celebrating.

Mahomes spoke with Cooper Manning, brother of Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli Manning, during Super Bowl Opening Night in Arizona on Monday, and he was impressed with his outfit.

Manning was rocking full cowboy gear, from the hat down to the boots.

Those boots became the topic of conversation, and since both parties know what it’s like celebrating a Super Bowl victory – Manning may not have played, but he sure celebrated with his brothers – the topic of filling up Manning’s cowboys boots with "cold Coors Lights" came up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Post Super Bowl, if you bring that thing there and we get the win, I’ll drink the beer out the boot with you," Mahomes promised Manning.

For the sake of content, that would be fantastic to see. But there’s no guarantee Mahomes’ Chiefs can beat the NFC powerhouse that is the Eagles.

PATRICK MAHOMES' DAD, EX-MLB PITCHER PAT MAHOMES, SAYS HIS SON HONED HIS ATHLETIC SKILLS AS A BASEBALL PRODIGY

They’ve blown out the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers to get here, and fellow quarterback Jalen Hurts, who Mahomes was seen talking to a bunch during their time together on stage Monday, wants to taste Super Bowl victory for the first time.

But, if Mahomes does get that second ring, champagne will be popped and beers will be flowing. He just has to make sure it’s sanitary if Manning does indeed bring his boot to the party.

CHIEFS' PATRICK MAHOMES REFLECTS ON TOM BRADY'S CAREER, TALKS ANKLE INJURY AND ADDRESSES FLOPPING ACCUSATIONS

"I gotta make sure you wash your socks before we do that," he said laughing.

If celebration is in store, the Chiefs are going to need that classic Mahomes magic. He is still dealing with his high-ankle sprain suffered in the divisional round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was evident in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he still managed to lead his team to victory in the final seconds to send them to the Super Bowl once more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Having time for it to heal, Mahomes might be back to his normal self come Sunday at kickoff.