Patrick Mahomes pays respect to NFL legend Len Dawson following Hall of Famer's death

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was among those in the organization to pay tribute to Len Dawson, who died Wednesday after being put into hospice care earlier this month.

Dawson’s family released a statement to KMBC-TV, where the retired NFL star worked as a broadcaster.

"With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers," his family said in a statement.

"He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home.

"Linda wants to acknowledge and thank the wonderful team of doctors, nurses and support staff at KU Med who showed tremendous amounts of love and compassion for Len."

Dawson was 87.

Mahomes wrote his tribute on Twitter.

"RIP to the legend Len Dawson. The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever. Prayers to his family," he tweeted.

Dawson joined the organization after a few years with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. He would sign with the Dallas Texans of the American Football League, who later became known as the Kansas City Chiefs. Under head coach Hank Stram, Dawson won the passing title four times and was a league All-Star six times.

He led the team to the Super Bowl in 1966 only to lose to the Green Bay Packers. Dawson led the Chiefs to Super Bowl IV in 1969 and beat the Minnesota Vikings for the title. He was named Super Bowl IV MVP.

In 211 career games between his time in the NFL and AFL, Dawson had 28,711 passing yards and 239 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987.

Mahomes and Dawson are the only two Chiefs quarterbacks to have won Super Bowls. Dawson is the all-time passing leader with 28,507 passing yards and 237 passing touchdowns.