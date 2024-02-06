Patrick Mahomes knows who he’d be if he played basketball: ‘Just like Steph Curry’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a two-time MVP and a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Mahomes is on the path toward being considered one of the greatest to play the sport, as he has carried the Chiefs to a fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years.

On Monday, the Chiefs’ quarterback was asked who he would be if he chose to play basketball instead of football, and Mahomes compared himself to one of the greats of the NBA.

"If I played basketball, I’d be just like Steph Curry ," Mahomes said with a smile. "I mean, I got the shot. I just got to get a couple extra reps, a couple of shots up, and I’d be shooting just like him. That’s who I’d be."

Mahomes has an opportunity on Sunday to get within one of Steph Curry’s title total. Curry has won four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors over the last nine seasons.

As Mahomes approaches his third ring, comparisons to the quarterback GOAT have only increased.

Tom Brady, who won seven Super Bowls, retired following the 2022 NFL season and is widely considered the greatest quarterback to play the game.

Mahomes pushed away his pursuit of surpassing Brady on Monday during Super Bowl opening night.

"I mean, I'm not even close to halfway, so I haven't put a lot of thought into it," Mahomes said Monday, via NFL.com. "I mean, your goal is to be the best player that you can be. I know I'm blessed to be around a lot of great players around me.

"And so, right now, it's doing whatever I can to beat a great 49ers team and try to get that third ring. And then if you ask me that question in 15 years, and I'll see if I can get close to seven. But seven seems like a long ways away still."

Kansas City is looking to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots did so in 2003 and 2004.

