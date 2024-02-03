Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady offers simple explanation for errant tee shot at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Brady's swing went viral on Friday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
NFL legend Tom Brady had a simple explanation for an errant tee shot on Saturday after his dribbler at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am went viral across social media.

"Driver was off the rack. Turns out they don’t do breakfast balls at Pebble," he wrote on X.

Tom Brady at Pebble Beach

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady watches his shot after hitting from the 18th tee at Pebble Beach Golf Links during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California, Friday, February 2, 2024.  (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reposted a gif of Kevin Dillon going berserk on the golf course as "Johnny Drama" in an episode of "Entourage."

Brady was playing in the Pro-Am at the famed Bay Area golf course when he pulled out his driver, ready to smack one. He nearly swung and missed entirely.

Brady topped the ball, causing it to bounce directly in front of his tee, and the ball rolled still just a few feet in front of him.

He was clearly not thrilled.

Tom Brady from the bunker

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady hits from a bunker toward the 17th green at Pebble Beach Golf Links during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California, Friday, February 2, 2024.  (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Brady has impressed on the course before, holing out during "The Match" in 2020 from well over 100 yards, prompting some smack talk to Charles Barkley.

Barkley is probably getting the last laugh after Brady's failed tee shot. Brady, an eight handicap, is paired with Keegan Bradley in the tournament.

The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers are also playing in the tournament.

Tom Brady swings

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady hits from the third tee at Pebble Beach Golf Links during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California, Friday, February 2, 2024.  (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Round 3 was set to get underway on Saturday. Scottie Scheffler is in a three-way tie with Thomas Detry and Ludvig Aberg at 11 under.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

