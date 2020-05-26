Patrick Mahomes' foundation to provide scholarships to families of US Navy SEALs

Patrick Mahomes and his foundation are going the extra mile for children of U.S. Navy SEALs.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s 15 and the Mahomies Foundation announced Monday, on Memorial Day, it will provide 15 scholarships for the children of U.S. Navy SEALs. The foundation will provide grant money for the scholarships through the SEAL Legacy Foundation.

“It is truly a privilege to support the children of the Navy SEALs through the Honored SEAL Legacy Foundation Scholarship Program,” Mahomes said in a news release. “The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and I are committed to the SEAL Creed that no one will be left behind.”

The foundation will pay for scholarships for 15 families of the more than 100 Navy SEALs who have died since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“On behalf of a grateful brotherhood, we thank Patrick Mahomes for his leadership,” SEAL Legacy Foundation managing director and Navy SEAL Mark McGinnis said. “These scholarships from 15 and the Mahomies will make a meaningful difference for the children of our SEALs.”

The foundation said it wanted to honor the work and sacrifice of the SEALs and their families that “goes unnoticed in our daily lives.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV and are preparing to defend their title in 2020.