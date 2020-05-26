Hall of Fame quarterback sees himself in Bengals' rookie quarterback Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Joe Burrow has been compared to several great quarterbacks, including Hall of Famer Kurt Warner.

Warner, who played several years in the NFL for the St. Louis Rams, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals, told Arizona Sports’ “Doug & Wolf” on their “QB1” show he agreed there is some comparison between himself and the former LSU star.

BENGALS' JOE BURROW PLANS TO USE SOME OF HIS $36M CONTRACT TO HIRE A PRIVATE CHEF

“I actually had seen that a couple times out there, people making that comparison. And I kind of like it, based on what I’ve seen,” Warner said. “If you go back and look at what they did at LSU, like 80 percent of the time, they went five out. Five-man protection, get everybody out, put it in the quarterback’s hands, deal the football. The accuracy part of it, the ability to make the throw down the field. But where he thrived was quick decisions, accuracy, and decision-making. And that, to me, is exactly how I played the game.”

NFL GENERAL MANAGER: QB JOE BURROW IS 'ALEX SMITH-LIKE'

Warner said he believes that Burrow has the ability to get the ball where it needs to go.

“If you gave me one thing on the field and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to play the whole game this way,’ I’m saying, ‘We’re going five out, and we’re going to block five and we’re going to put the pressure on the defense and you leave it up to me to make those decisions and get the ball to my playmakers,’ which is very much what LSU did in that great season that he had last year. So I like the comparisons,” Warner said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Bengals selected Burrow No. 1 overall in last month’s draft. Asked whether he had any advice for Burrow, Warner said that he would tell the quarterback to keep working hard, no matter the situation.