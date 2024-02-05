Patrick Mahomes' dad able to travel to Las Vegas for Super Bowl, judge says

Patrick Mahomes Sr. will still be able to travel for Super Bowl LVIII despite being arrested on a DWI charge in Texas over the weekend, a judge said Monday.

Judge James Meredith handled Mahomes’ case in Smith County, Texas. He told TMZ Sports that the elder Mahomes will still be able to travel for the game, which takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday.

However, Mahomes is reportedly prohibited from consuming alcohol or illegal drugs, has an interlock device on his vehicle and will need to submit to random drug screenings.

Mahomes was arrested on a driving while intoxicated three or more times charge in Texas on Saturday, according to online records. He was released on $10,000 bond.

He was arrested for driving while intoxicated for the second time in 2018. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was ordered to spend 40 days in jail. He was charged with possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle in 2014 but later just paid a fine.

The arrest came just over a week before his son, Patrick, gets set to lead the Chiefs to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs have a chance to be the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the New England Patriots of the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Pat Mahomes Sr. has been on the playoff trail with the rest of the Chiefs fans. He was seen celebrating on the field with the team after Kansas City defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 28.

The Chiefs and 49ers meet on Sunday, Feb. 11, in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

