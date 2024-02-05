Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers

Packers exec writes to fan who applied for defensive coordinator job, takes jab at Bears

Packers replaced Joe Barry with Jeff Hafley this offseason

Ryan Gaydos
Published
The Green Bay Packers made a change at defensive coordinator in the offseason, replacing Joe Barry with Jeff Hafley to take over a defense that was 10th in points allowed and 17th in yards allowed.

As the Packers searched for Barry’s replacement, one Packers fan decided to apply for the position without any NFL experience. Underdog Fantasy’s Dan McDermott posted on X on Sunday revealing that his cousin had applied for the job, and Packers CEO Mark Murphy responded.

Mark Murphy vs Commanders

Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy looks on during warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on Oct. 23, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

"Thanks so much for your cover letter and resume regarding our Defensive Coordinator position," Murphy’s note read. "While your fantasy football experience is impressive, I regret to inform you that we have decided to go in a different direction.

"I hear the Bears have an opening - you look to be a perfect fit for them. Thanks again."

Barry joined the Packers before the start of the 2021 season, coming over from the Los Angeles Rams, where he served as an assistant head coach and linebackers coach.

Boston College's Jeff Hafley

Boston College Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley watches a reply on the video board in the first half during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh. (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

jOE bARRY ON fAMILY nIGHT

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry celebrates a stop during Green Bay Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field, on Aug. 5, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hafley was the head coach at Boston College from 2020 to 2023 before he jumped back into the NFL ranks. He served as an assistant defensive backs coach and defensive backs coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in two different stints. He was also the defensive backs coach for the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers.

Green Bay’s defense improved year over year, and it helped them get to the playoffs at 9-8. The Packers upset the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoffs in part thanks to a Darnell Savage Pick Six.

Murphy’s note to the fan was dated Jan. 30. The Bears hired Eric Washington as their new defensive coordinator on Jan. 27.

