Former NFL player and ESPN host Pat McAfee got a two-for-one deal on Wednesday when Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes crashed Travis Kelce’s interview on "The Pat McAfee Show," prompting the sports media personality to fuel the flames on the Justin Tucker incident.

As Kelce was dishing out his thoughts on a variety of topics, including his romance with international pop sensation Taylor Swift , Mahomes popped his head on the screen, much to the surprise of McAfee.

"Hey, Justin Tucker was going to beat you’re a--, dude," McAfee said with a smile.

The comment in reference to the Baltimore Ravens’ kicker prompted laughs from both Mahomes and Kelce, but the star tight end revealed that the duo had a plan to exact revenge on Tucker had he missed a critical field goal.

"Me and Patrick were on the sideline in the fourth quarter when Tucker had that chance to cut the lead to one score. If he would’ve missed that field goal, we were 100% getting a 15-yard flag."

"Of course, he made it, of course. He can’t let us have any fun," Mahomes said.

The incident between the two Chiefs stars and Tucker went viral on social media after they were seen repeatedly moving his helmet and equipment, which was spotted near the Chiefs’ goal line during practice.

"I saw Patrick there trying to warm up and get some drop-backs, and he asked me, while I was on the ground stretching, if I could move my helmet," Tucker said after the game. "I happily got up and I moved my helmet out of the way — at least I thought it was enough out of the way. And then Travis comes over , and he just kicks my stuff and he throws my helmet."

"I thought it was all just some gamesmanship, you know, all in good fun, but they seemed to be taking it a little bit more seriously. I'm totally willing to let it all go, but I just wanted to explain that that's just what I have done for 12 years and it's not like I'm out there trying to be problematic."

But Kelce painted a different picture in his explanation on Wednesday’s episode of the "New Heights" podcast.

"If you're trying to go onto the other team's designated area, you kind of stay out of their way. You don't interfere with what they have going on," Kelce said. "That's the unwritten rule. If you want to be a f---ing d--- about it, you keep your helmet and your football and your f---ing kicking tee right where the quarterbacks are warming up.

"And they're dropping [back to pass], eyes are looking left and they got a helmet down by their feet. … If you’re not going to pick that up, I’ll happily move that for you."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.