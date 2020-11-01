Expand / Collapse search
Patrick Mahomes tosses 5 touchdown passes in Chiefs win

TDs in game on Sunday more than Jets -- the only winless NFL team -- have all season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes in a big win for the Kansas City Chiefs over the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Mahomes had two touchdown passes to Tyreek Hill, a flip to Travis Kelce and one each to Mercole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson. He was 31-for-42 overall and had 416 passing yards. Backup quarterback Chad Henne entered the game to finish off the Jets.

His five touchdown passes on the day were more touchdown passes than the Jets have all year.

Sam Darnold or did the rest of the Jets have a touchdown in the 35-9 loss. Darnold has three touchdown passes during the season and Joe Flacco had one.

The former USC standout was 18-for-30 with 133 passing yards. Rookie Denzel Mims led Jets receivers with two catches for 42 yards. Braxton Berrios had eight catches for 34 yards.

Frank Gore led the way on the ground with 30 yards on 10 carries.

It was all Chiefs all game long. Mahomes had two of his five touchdown passes in the first quarter. He started the game with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Hardman. He then had a 38-yard touchdown pass to Hill with 1:17 left in the first.

The Chiefs move to 7-1 on the season and the Jets fall to 0-8. New York remains the only winless team in the NFL.

