Charlie Kirk

Pat McAfee delivers patriotic message in aftermath of Charlie Kirk assassination: 'Greatest country on Earth'

McAfee spoke out earlier in the week about Kirk's death

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Former NFL kicker Pat McAfee delivered a powerful message on Saturday morning following the assassination of Charlie Kirk earlier in the week.

McAfee, 38, who was wearing a patriotic-themed jacket, delivered the message on the campus of Tennessee ahead of its big game against No. 6 Georgia.

"Getting a chance to be around this beautiful town for the last 24 hours has made me realize that it’s great to be a Tennessee Volunteer," McAfee said to open ESPN’s "College GameDay."

Pat McAfee talks

Pat McAfee helps to kick off the Pro Football Hall of Fame Festival Fan Fest with a live broadcast outside the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on July 31, 2025. (IMAGN)

"It’s not just a great day to be a Tennessee Volunteer, it’s also a great day to live in the greatest country on earth, the United States of America," McAfee said, which sparked "U-S-A" chants from a raucous crowd. 

"And all week we’ve seen and heard maybe a lot more than we ever should about what separates us, what makes us different and our differing opinions. But on this beautiful campus on this glorious Saturday you’ll see 102,000-plus in the eighth-largest stadium in the world from different economic backgrounds, political backgrounds, religious backgrounds, you name it all, coming together for one thing: and that’s to kick Georgia’s a--."

Pat McAfee looks on

College GameDay sportscaster Pat McAfee on the set of College GameDay before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Aug. 30, 2025. (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

McAfee said that Saturday is about celebrating what makes this country great. 

"A football locker room is the greatest place on earth, its stadium is as well. Today we celebrate what makes this country great, today we celebrate the greatest sport on earth: football," McAfee said. 

Pat McAfee on the stage

Pat McAfee takes the stage at ESPN College GameDay ahead of the University of Oklahoma–Michigan college football game in Norman, Oklahoma, on Sept. 6, 2025. (IMAGN)

Rece Davis, one of the hosts of "College GameDay," said that football "pulls everyone together," which prompted McAfee to say it tries to. 

"It tries to at least and I think that’s what we need to remember, especially on weeks like this. It’s great to be alive, it’s great to be a football fan, and Saturday always delivers in college football season," McAfee said. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

