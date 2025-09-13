Pat McAfee delivers patriotic message in aftermath of Charlie Kirk assassination: 'Greatest country on Earth'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL kicker Pat McAfee delivered a powerful message on Saturday morning following the assassination of Charlie Kirk earlier in the week.

McAfee, 38, who was wearing a patriotic-themed jacket, delivered the message on the campus of Tennessee ahead of its big game against No. 6 Georgia.

"Getting a chance to be around this beautiful town for the last 24 hours has made me realize that it’s great to be a Tennessee Volunteer," McAfee said to open ESPN’s "College GameDay."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s not just a great day to be a Tennessee Volunteer, it’s also a great day to live in the greatest country on earth, the United States of America," McAfee said, which sparked "U-S-A" chants from a raucous crowd.

"And all week we’ve seen and heard maybe a lot more than we ever should about what separates us, what makes us different and our differing opinions. But on this beautiful campus on this glorious Saturday you’ll see 102,000-plus in the eighth-largest stadium in the world from different economic backgrounds, political backgrounds, religious backgrounds, you name it all, coming together for one thing: and that’s to kick Georgia’s a--."

START STREAMING WITH A 7-DAY FREE TRIAL AT FOXONE.COM OR DOWNLOAD THE FOX ONE APP ON YOUR FAVORITE DEVICE

McAfee said that Saturday is about celebrating what makes this country great.

"A football locker room is the greatest place on earth, its stadium is as well. Today we celebrate what makes this country great, today we celebrate the greatest sport on earth: football," McAfee said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rece Davis, one of the hosts of "College GameDay," said that football "pulls everyone together," which prompted McAfee to say it tries to.

"It tries to at least and I think that’s what we need to remember, especially on weeks like this. It’s great to be alive, it’s great to be a football fan, and Saturday always delivers in college football season," McAfee said.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.