NFL officials under fire for granting Packers timeout after apparent false start

NFL officials stoked drama during the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday over a controversial decision to grant head coach Matt LaFleuer a timeout when it appeared his team committed a false start penalty.

The issue occurred late in the second quarter while the Packers were on the 2-yard line on fourth down with about 2:16 left in the first half. Jordan Love called for the ball but it appeared one of his offensive linemen jumped. However, officials said LaFleur was able to call a timeout before the penalty was committed.

A replay showed otherwise.

The Packers would score a touchdown to end the drive – a 2-yard touchdown pass from Love to Romeo Doubs. Green Bay won the game, 31-24.

NFL referee Ron Torbert defended the decision to grant the Packers a timeout in an interview with a pool reporter after the game.

LaFleur was asked about the incident after the game.

"Of course they got it right," LaFleur said with a wink. "I was calling timeout."

NFL fans weren’t so sure and expressed it as much on social media.

Love finished 18-of-30 with 234 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Two of the touchdown passes were to Dontayvion Wicks – his first two of the season. Doubs and Christian Watson had the other two.

Wicks had six catches for 94 yards.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was 20-of-26 with 256 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Jameson Williams turned into his primary target as Amon-Ra St. Brown left the game with an injury. He had seven catches on 10 targets for 144 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers improved to 8-3 with the win and the Lions fell to 7-5.