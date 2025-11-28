Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers

NFL officials under fire for granting Packers timeout after apparent false start

Jordan Love threw one of his four touchdown passes after the timeout

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
NFL officials stoked drama during the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday over a controversial decision to grant head coach Matt LaFleuer a timeout when it appeared his team committed a false start penalty.

The issue occurred late in the second quarter while the Packers were on the 2-yard line on fourth down with about 2:16 left in the first half. Jordan Love called for the ball but it appeared one of his offensive linemen jumped. However, officials said LaFleur was able to call a timeout before the penalty was committed.

Micah Parsons sacks Jared Goff

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Micah Parsons (1) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.  (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A replay showed otherwise.

The Packers would score a touchdown to end the drive – a 2-yard touchdown pass from Love to Romeo Doubs. Green Bay won the game, 31-24.

NFL referee Ron Torbert defended the decision to grant the Packers a timeout in an interview with a pool reporter after the game.

LaFleur was asked about the incident after the game.

Matt LaFleur on the sideline

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.  (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

PACKERS' 4TH DOWN AGGRESSIVENESS TRUMPS LIONS' DECISIONS TO COMPLETE SEASON SWEEP

"Of course they got it right," LaFleur said with a wink. "I was calling timeout."

NFL fans weren’t so sure and expressed it as much on social media.

Love finished 18-of-30 with 234 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Two of the touchdown passes were to Dontayvion Wicks – his first two of the season. Doubs and Christian Watson had the other two.

Wicks had six catches for 94 yards.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was 20-of-26 with 256 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Jameson Williams turned into his primary target as Amon-Ra St. Brown left the game with an injury. He had seven catches on 10 targets for 144 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers improved to 8-3 with the win and the Lions fell to 7-5.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

