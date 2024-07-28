Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Ex-MLB star slams Paris Olympics ceremony after Last Supper mocked: 'Insulting opening'

Roy Oswalt was among those outraged by the performance

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Former MLB All-Star Roy Oswalt slammed the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony on Friday night after participants in the event performed a parody of The Last Supper.

Oswalt, who played for the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies among other teams during his 13-year MLB career, was among those who were appalled by the ceremonies.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Roy Oswalt throws a pitch

Former Houston Astros pitcher Roy Oswalt throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

"Going out on a limb here, but I’m guessing this will be the least watched Olympics in decades with that insulting opening!" he wrote on X.

The performance, which also included a young child, drew harsh criticism.

US AND WORLD LEADERS DENOUNCE PARIS OLYMPICS OPENING CEREMONY'S MOCKING OF LAST SUPPER

Other acts during the opening ceremony also received mixed reviews from viewers on social media. In one scene, a woman and two men were seen embracing – seemingly suggesting a ménage à trois.

French flag waves

The Olympic Games of Paris 2024 are realizing the historical opening in Paris, France, on July 26, 2024. (Lucas Neves/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A headless depiction of Marie Antoinette, the last queen prior to the French Revolution, also received criticism. 

The inclusion of drag queens in the torch relay route also drew criticism.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker called the ceremony "crazy" on his Instagram Stories and included a Bible quote, which read, "Be not deceived, God is not mocked."

Thomas Jolly, the artistic director of the opening ceremony, said the inspiration behind all the performances was to reinterpret the way the world sees France. 

Paris Eiffel Tower

The Olympic Rings are illuminated during a light show during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The extraordinary thing is that everyone in France and the rest of the world has an idea of what France is all about. And I want to play with that, that's where I want to start from - breaking down clichés, because clichés come along other things," he said, according to the Olympics website.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.