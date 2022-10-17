Panthers trade Robbie Anderson to Cardinals following confrontation with coaches

Robbie Anderson will no longer be playing football for the Carolina Panthers following his confrontations with coaches during Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

While Anderson was ejected from the sidelines by his own coach during the game, the organization decided to keep him off the team for good. Carolina traded Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday for undisclosed draft compensation.

Arizona was in need of some wide receiver help after Marquise Brown went down with an injury in the team’s 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Anderson and the return of DeAndre Hopkins should get the offense back to where it needs to be.

The Score and NFL Network were the first to report the trade.

Anderson was seen getting into a few heated conversations with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey and interim head coach Steve Wilks as the team played the Rams. In the second half, Anderson was told to hit the showers, and he did not return. In the first half, he was spotted sitting away from his team.

He was not targeted in the game.

After the game, he told reporters he was not happy being taken out on third down.

"It's third down, it's a money down. I don’t think I should be OK with that (being taken out)," Anderson said. "So I made a comment on why I was taken out.

"Honestly, I was confused because I have never been told get out of the game. And, you know, upset by that. Nobody that is a true competitor would be OK with that."

Anderson said he stuck around to talk about the incident and set the record straight from his perspective.

"I don’t want anyone to have misconceptions. I’ve had moments of controversy where I didn’t speak up for myself," Anderson said.

Anderson had 13 catches for 206 yards in five games coming into Sunday. He had 1,000 yards receiving in 2020 in his first year in Carolina.

The team fired Matt Rhule during the week. Rhule was Anderson’s coach at Temple. The wide receiver had been in 89% of the team’s plays during the first five games. He started the season with five catches for 102 yards in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.