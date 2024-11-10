Panthers top Giants in nail-biter as calamity of errors dooms New York

One final New York Giants mistake cost the team the game as the Carolina Panthers picked up an overtime victory, 20-17, on Sunday as the two teams squared off in Munich.

The Giants received the ball to start overtime. On the first play from scrimmage, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. had the ball punched out of his arms. The Panthers recovered the fumble and Eddy Pineiro kicked a game-winning 36-yard field goal.

Carolina moved to 3-7 on the season and are on a two-game winning streak.

Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard ran for 153 yards and a touchdown. Bryce Young was 15-of-25 for 126 passing yards. The team was up 10-0 at halftime before the Giants got back into the game.

The story of the game was the number of Giants mistakes as their offense continued to sputter.

New York had no answers for the Panthers in the first half, and kicker Graham Gano missed a 43-yard field goal.

Tracy woke up the team in the second half when he scampered for a 32-yard touchdown. The Panthers answered with a Hubbard touchdown from the goal line. In the fourth quarter, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones scampered for a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

It was a calamity of errors after that.

Carolina fumbled the fall on the drive after the Jones touchdown. A Giants score on the next drive would have either tied the game or put them up late. Instead, a Jones pass intended for Tracy was somehow intercepted by linebacker Josey Jewell.

Carolina went three-and-out on the next drive and gave New York another chance. Instead, the Giants punted the ball away after three plays of their own. Gano’s field goal tied the game with a few seconds left. But New York suffered the crushing defeat.

The Giants dropped to 2-8. Jones was 22-of-37 with 190 yards and two interceptions. Tracy ran for 103 yards but had a few brutal plays.

It was the fourth time the NFL played a regular-season game in Germany. In 2022, Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a win over the Seattle Seahawks. In 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs topped the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts defeated the New England Patriots. The Panthers-Giants matchup was the only Germany game on the schedule this year.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said earlier in the day he is hoping to have eight international games next season.

"We are definitely going to Spain, we announced that," he told NFL Network. "We expect to return to Mexico City. We expect to return to Brazil. We will certainly be back in the U.K. And we're also looking at the potential of another game in the U.K. area in Ireland, possibly. That's a possibility. And we'll certainly be back here in Germany. So if that total's eight, that's what we're shooting for."

Goodell also said at a Q&A session with fans in Munich that he hopes to eventually have a game in Berlin.

"I usually tell people, ‘Don’t believe rumors.’ In this case, I might say, ‘Believe it.’ We’re working on it, but it isn’t finalized. We really feel like Berlin would be a great addition, so we’re looking very hard at that. Our people have been working very hard at it," he said.

Germany games have only been played in Munich and Frankfurt.

"But I want to add that does not mean we’re not going to be back in Frankfurt and Munich."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.