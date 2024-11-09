Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals

Zac Taylor's wife pushes back at critics amid coach's controversial decision in close loss to Ravens

The Bengals didn't convert a two-point attempt in the game's final seconds

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor faced some criticism after he decided to go for two instead of a potential game-tying extra point late in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

His wife, Sarah, caught wind of some of the disparaging comments that were directed at the Bengals coach.

Sarah suggested that she was left dejected for herself and her family when quarterback Joe Burrow's pass to Tanner Hudson on the two-point attempt fell incomplete and secured the 35-34 win for the Ravens. Her sadness stemmed from the fan reaction, which she believed would largely be negative.

Zac Taylor walks off the field

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walks off the field after the NFL game at M&T Banks Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Sarah wrote about the "rage" she felt and shared some details about her husband's rigorous work schedule in the week leading up to the game.

"I am in rage mode right now and should delete Instagram," she wrote in a post to her Instagram Stories. "I just want people to know how hard this is to watch. My husband went work on Monday at 5:15 am. Spent the night at the stadium. Came home Tuesday at 11pm. Left for Baltimore Wednesday and will get home at 4 am. Tomorrow. He’ll work all day tomorrow bc they have a game Sunday."

Sarah then defended that game plan that Taylor had put together for the game, before admitting that it was in her best interest to try and move on from the loss.

Tanner Hudson tries to catch a pass

Nov. 7, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson (87) cannot reach a fourth-quarter two-point conversion attempt against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. (Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images)

"My kids haven't seen him since Sunday. He had the perfect game plan. Brooks was mad at me for watching the last play (with) my head under the covers and I said I’m sorry people will say stuff to me everywhere I go for the next week and he said ‘me too mom get over it.’ I don’t know how these coaches and players do it but the best thing I can do is move on like them."

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to get the Bengals within one point, voiced support for Taylor's aggressive approach late in the game.

"Hell yeah. I agree with it 100%," the star wide receiver told reporters about the coach's decision to go for the win instead of the tie in the final seconds of the game. Chase finished the night with 264 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Zac Taylor looks on during a game

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor looks on in the fourth quarter of the NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Banks Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

After the game, Taylor made it clear the Bengals went to Baltimore "to win."

"We expected to come in here to win, and we did everything we could to do that. That doesn't change the fact that I'm proud. I think everybody on that field fought, gave us a chance. [We] lost a game on the road to a good team, and it's sickening that this has happened twice to us. That's what it is," Taylor told reporters

The loss to the Ravens dropped Cincinnati to 4-6. Baltimore improved to 7-3. The Bengals will travel to California next week for a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.