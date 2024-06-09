Expand / Collapse search
Stanley Cup Playoffs

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky puts on goal-stopping show to help secure Game 1 win in Stanley Cup finals

Bobrovsky made 32 saves in the Game 1 win

Ryan Gaydos
Published
The Florida Panthers set the tone for the Stanley Cup in Game 1 on Saturday night with a 3-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers to jump out to an early series lead.

The goal-scoring was one thing, but the goal-stopping was another.

Sergei Bobrovsky makes save

Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky falls to the ice during the Stanley Cup finals against the Edmonton Oilers, Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Sunrise, Florida. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

Panthers star goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 32 shots from nearly every angle, including six alone from Oilers star Connor McDavid. Carter Verhaeghe and Evan Rodrigues were able to get shots past Stuart Skinner. Then, Eetu Luostarinen put the finishing touch on the game.

"It’s fun to play those guys, those elite guys and it’s a fun atmosphere," Bobrovsky said. "I am just alive for the opportunity, and I enjoy every second of it."

The crowd at the Amerant Bank Area in Sunrise, Florida, shouted cheers for the veteran goaltender as he made save after save.

For the first time in franchise history, the Panthers have a series lead in the Stanley Cup finals. It’s the team’s third appearance in the series.

Evan Rodrigues fights for the puck

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse and Florida Panthers center Evan Rodrigues fight for position during the first game of the Stanley Cup Finals, Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla.  (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

"We kind of know what it takes this year," Verhaeghe said. "We know how challenging it is, the ups and downs of playoffs and the grind of it. I think that makes us more equipped this year."

The pressure will certainly turn up on McDavid and the rest of his Oilers teammates. The three-time Hart Trophy winner is finally in the Stanley Cup finals in his ninth season in the NHL.

"Lots to like," McDavid said. "We didn’t give up too much, (but) what we did give up was dangerous."

Edmonton out-shot Florida 32-18.

"We know that we're going to have to get even better," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "There are things we're going to have to look at and try to increase those chances."

Connor McDavid sits on the ice

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid sits on the ice after a hard hit during the Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Sunrise. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Game 2 is set for Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.