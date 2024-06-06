Expand / Collapse search
Oilers look to end lengthy drought: What life looked like the last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup

The Montreal Canadiens were the last Canadian team to win the Cup in 1993

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
The year was 1993. 

The Dallas Cowboys had just won the Vince Lombardi Trophy, handing the Buffalo Bills their third straight loss in the Super Bowl. Bill Clinton was sworn into office as the 42nd president of the United States. And American music icon Prince became The Artist Formerly Known as Prince. 

Montreal Canadiens celebrate winning the Cup

The Montreal Canadiens after defeating the Los Angeles Kings in the Stanley Cup finals in Montreal June 9, 1993. (Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

It was also the last time a Canadian hockey team won the Stanley Cup. 

On Saturday night, the Edmonton Oilers hope to take the first step toward breaking that drought when they take on the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

It’s familiar territory. The Oilers are just one of five teams based in Canada to reach the finals six times since. Edmonton lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2006 Stanley Cup Final.

The Oilers have a chance to bring the Cup back to Canada for the first time in 30 years. 

Here’s a look back at how life looked the last time a team from Canada won the Cup. 

FLASHBACK

Top song 

Whitney Houston Performs

Whitney Houston performs May 18, 1988, in Paris. (Frederic Reglain/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Whitney Houston’s record-setting single "I Will Always Love You," released in 1992 as part of the soundtrack from her film debut in "The Bodyguard," sat atop the charts in 1993. It set a record at the time with 14 weeks at the top. 

Box office

Steven Spielberg Directing

Steven Spielberg directing Jurassic Park in 1993. (Murray Close/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Steven Spielberg’s science fiction film "Jurassic Park," the first of the original trilogy starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, was released in June 1993 and was the highest-grossing film that year at over $914 million worldwide.  

New tech 

Internet browsers

The websites of Bing, Microsoft and Yahoo are displayed on a computer monitor July 29, 2009, in San Anselmo, Calif. (Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

On April 30, 1993, the World Wide Web became available to the public four years after development began. It became popular soon after with the creation of the web browser Mosaic, which was released in September of that year. 

GAME 1

Oilers players stand for the national anthem

Evan Bouchard (2), Connor McDavid (97), Zach Hyman (18), Mattias Ekholm (14) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) of the Edmonton Oilers stand for the national anthem before Game 6 of the Western Conference finals of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place June 2, 2024, in Edmonton. (Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Oilers host the Panthers Saturday night in Game 1 and Monday night in Game 2 before the series moves to Florida. The Panthers returned to the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row after losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games last year.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.