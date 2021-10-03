Expand / Collapse search
Panthers' Sam Darnold sets NFL record with touchdown against Cowboys

Darnold had five rushing touchdowns over three seasons with the Jets

Paulina Dedaj
Sam Darnold ran for a touchdown in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys to become the first quarterback in NFL history to score five rushing touchdowns in the first four games of a season. 

The Panthers were trailing by six midway through the second quarter when Darnold, without hesitation, ran the ball into the end zone, giving Carolina a 14-13 lead before halftime. 

The ex-New York Jets quarterback became the first quarterback in NFL history with five rushing scores in the first four games, matching the five he totaled over three seasons with his former team. 

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) runs for a touchdown as guard Dennis Daley (65) and guard John Miller (67) block against pressure from Dallas Cowboys defenders Osa Odighizuwa (97) and safety Jayron Kearse, right, in the first half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

Darnold has had a breakout season with the Panthers. He’s completed 68.2% of his passes for 888 yards, three touchdowns and just one interception. Jets’ rookie Zach Wilson, by comparison, is experiencing some of the same troubles Darnold had in New York. 

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) runs the ball past Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Justin Hamilton (99) and Quinton Bohanna (98) to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

Wilson has been sacked a total of 15 times in three games. He’s thrown for 628 yards, two touchdowns and seven interceptions. 

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is sacked by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The undefeated Panthers trail the Cowboys 33-14 at the end of the third quarter. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com