Panthers' Christian McCaffrey ruled out with hamstring injury

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey exited Thursday night's game against the Houston Texans with an apparent hamstring injury.

McCaffrey came up lame in the second quarter when he while attempting to gain a first down. During the run, he began to hop, left the field and went straight to the sideline medical tent. He was spotted heading into the locker room about 20 minutes later.

The severity of McCaffrey’s injury wasn’t immediately known, but it was clear the team wasn’t going to take any chances — especially already up seven points against a mediocre Texans team.

McCaffrey played in only three games in 2020. He suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 2 and returned in Week 9 only to injure a shoulder and miss the remainder of the season.

McCaffrey is in his fifth season with the Panthers. In 2019, he was an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler for the first time, rushing for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns and catching 116 passes for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns.

The running back seemed poised to have a good year before the injury.

"Christian McCaffrey is ready to be Christian McCaffrey again," Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady said before the start of the season.