Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Carolina Panthers
Published

Panthers' Christian McCaffrey ruled out with hamstring injury

Christian McCaffrey came up limping on a run

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey exited Thursday night's game against the Houston Texans with an apparent hamstring injury.

McCaffrey came up lame in the second quarter when he while attempting to gain a first down. During the run, he began to hop, left the field and went straight to the sideline medical tent. He was spotted heading into the locker room about 20 minutes later. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The severity of McCaffrey’s injury wasn’t immediately known, but it was clear the team wasn’t going to take any chances — especially already up seven points against a mediocre Texans team.

McCaffrey played in only three games in 2020. He suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 2 and returned in Week 9 only to injure a shoulder and miss the remainder of the season.

JAGUARS' MYLES JACK SAYS HE WAS HIT WITH $20K FINE FOR TAUNTING

McCaffrey is in his fifth season with the Panthers. In 2019, he was an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler for the first time, rushing for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns and catching 116 passes for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns.

The running back seemed poised to have a good year before the injury.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Christian McCaffrey is ready to be Christian McCaffrey again," Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady said before the start of the season.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com