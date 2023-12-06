Panthers' Hayden Hurst dealing with post traumatic amnesia after November hit, father reveals

Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst is dealing with post traumatic amnesia as a result of a hit that has kept him off the field since Nov. 9, his father revealed.

Hurst had to enter concussion protocol following the Panthers’ loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 10, and he’s been on the sideline since trying to recover.

His father, Jerry Hurst, says the veteran tight end isn’t sure when he’ll be back on the field now.

"[Hayden] has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Amnesia by an independent neurologist as a result of the hit he took in Chicago November 9. Slow recovery, don’t know when he’ll be back. Prayers appreciated!" Hurst posted on Wednesday.

He did return to practice as a limited participant on Wednesday, but he was wearing the red jersey which is reserved for non-contact players.

Post-traumatic amnesia is a serious diagnosis for Hurst, as Headway describes it as "the time after a period of unconsciousness when the injured person is conscious and awake, but is behaving or talking in a bizarre or uncharacteristic manner."

As a result, Hurst may not be able to remember day-to-day events and struggle to remember things from just minutes ago.

The timeline on which post-traumatic amnesia lasts depends on the person, as it could be anywhere from a few minutes to several weeks or months.

Hurst, 30, is in his sixth NFL season, but his first with the Panthers after signing a three-year deal with the franchise this past offseason. He spent his first two years in Baltimore with the Ravens before moving on to the Atlanta Falcons for two more, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022.

It’s been rough sledding for the Panthers this season, owning the NFL’s worst record at 1-10 under rookie quarterback Bryce Young. Head coach Frank Reich was fired by owner David Tepper midway through his first season with the franchise, so there’s already a transitive period happening in Charlotte.

Hurst has just 18 receptions for 184 yards with a touchdown in nine games this season. When he has played, he’s been used in 51% of the team’s offensive snaps.