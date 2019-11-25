Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton to serve underprivileged kids Thanksgiving meals

Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton is helping more than 1,000 underprivileged kids get fed for Thanksgiving on Monday.

Newton is hosting his eighth annual “Cam’s Thanksgiving Jam” with help from his family members and 80 volunteers from Harris Teeter and JPMorgan Chase, the Charlotte Observer reported Friday. He will be hosting the event through his foundation and is expected to serve 1,300 children.

CINCINNATI BENGALS FAN SAYS HE'LL LIVE ON HIS ROOF UNTIL TEAM WINS A GAME

“Throwback Thursday to Cam’s Thanksgiving Jam through the years! Looking forward to our BIGGEST Thanksgiving Jam yet. It’s coming next week with the help of our partners,” Newton tweeted last week.

ANTONIO BROWN REUNION WITH NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS APPEARS UNLIKELY

The children who are in the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina’s Kids Café program will be receiving the Thanksgiving Meals, according to the Observer.

Some of the children’s family members may also get meals at the event and all the participants get to receive a second full Thanksgiving meal, according to the Cam Newton Foundation.

Newton is a huge presence in the Charlotte community, serving as the leader of a celebrity kickball tournament, a 7-on-7 youth football tournament and a healthy day of service among other events.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Panthers quarterback has had a tough year on the field. He was placed on the season-ending injured reserve earlier this month with a foot injury. He played in two games this season, finishing with 572 passing yards and zero touchdowns.