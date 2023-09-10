Expand / Collapse search
Carolina Panthers

Panthers' Bryce Young throws first career TD pass to Hayden Hurst; tight end tosses ball into stands

The Panthers selected Young with the No. 1 overall pick

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young found tight end Hayden Hurts for the first touchdown pass of Young's career Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

With 5:17 remaining in the second quarter, Young found Hurst for a 4-yard touchdown pass. 

The touchdown tied the game at 7-7. Hurst threw the milestone ball into the crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Bryce Young warms up

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sept. 10, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Young finished the first half 10-for-16 for 86 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Hurst had three catches on five targets for 28 yards. Terrace Marshall Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr., Jonathan Mingo, Chuba Hubbard and Adam Thielen also had catches.

For the Falcons, second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder had a touchdown pass to rookie running back Bijan Robinson earlier in the second quarter.

Ridder finished the first half 8-for-10 for 24 yards. Robinson, Mack Hollins, Drake London and Ridder had catches. One of Ridder’s passes was tipped, and he caught it.

Bryce Young throws the ball

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young works in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of a game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Young was the No. 1 overall pick after a stellar collegiate career at Alabama.

Carolina traded up to get the No. 1 pick, sending D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears before the draft as part of a trade to acquire the pick. 

Bryce Young lines up under center

Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers calls a play against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sept. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With Frank Reich leading the charge on the sideline, Carolina selected who they hope will be the face of the franchise for the long term.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.