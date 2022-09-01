Panthers' Baker Mayfield denies 'f--- them up' remark ahead Browns Week 1 matchup: 'It's not even what I said'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield denied a report that he said he wanted to "f--- them up" ahead of his Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield addressed the remark made by the NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund on the "Around the NFL" podcast where she discussed an interaction she had with him following the Panthers' preseason victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Frelund said he responded to her comment wishing him luck with, "I’m going to f--- them up."

"First, I didn't say it," Mayfield told reporters Wednesday. "Everybody is going to write whatever story they want. There's history because I played there the last four years. I'm an extremely competitive person. Everybody knows that. If I wasn't wanting to win, then there would be a really big issue of me being the quarterback here."

He continued: "I want to win in everything I do. That'll never change. But it's not how I phrased it. It's not even what I said, so let's leave it at that."

Frelund told ESPN that Mayfield "echoed" her words back when she told him to "f--- them up."

"It was very innocuous on his part. The tone was gracious and happy and excited."

She also went on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show on Wednesday and admitted, "I shouldn’t have shared a private conversation."

"I’m like, ‘I hope you have a great season.’ I used some expletives like ‘f--- them up.’ I know Baker’s spicy. He’s been spicy his whole career dating back to college. So, you know, I said that and he just kind of agreed with me."

Frelund explained that her comments were geared toward the entire season not just the Browns.

According to ESPN, Mayfield said he did not explicitly say that remark.

"I didn't even say anything," Mayfield said. "All I did was, 'Great, hope we win.' Pretty plain and simple. I'm competitive. I want to win. I don't think that should be harped on."

"That's the extent of it. It's obviously a bigger story because I haven't given the media what they've wanted me to give them this year in this offseason."

Mayfield will face his former team for the first time on Sept. 11 since he was traded to the Panthers following Deshaun Watson’s arrival.